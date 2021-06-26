New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

