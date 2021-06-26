New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

