New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

