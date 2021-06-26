New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.75 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.