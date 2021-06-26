New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.94 Million

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $145.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.49 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

