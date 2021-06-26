New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DBS Vickers currently has $8.70 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.