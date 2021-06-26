New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.