Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00558250 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

