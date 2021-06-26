Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 77,453 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $61,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 740.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 65,449 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 394.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.85 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.