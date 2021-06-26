Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.01% of United States Steel worth $71,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NYSE X opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

