Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $88.06 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $88,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in UBS Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

