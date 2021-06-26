Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $85.28 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,716,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,761 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $85,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $46.46 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

