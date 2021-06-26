Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $64.43 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,054 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.86% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $64,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of COG opened at $16.82 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

