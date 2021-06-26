Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,070,201 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $81,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

