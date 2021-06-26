NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

