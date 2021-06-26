Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.22. Neogen shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 917,099 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

