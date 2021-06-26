Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOPMF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

