Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.41

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $692.20 million, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

