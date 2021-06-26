My DeFi Pet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $631,258.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $631,258.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,649 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

