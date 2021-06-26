My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Day

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $631,258.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,649 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

