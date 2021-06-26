Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,757,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in WEX by 729.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

NYSE:WEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

