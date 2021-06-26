Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

PEN opened at $283.28 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

