Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

