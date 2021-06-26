Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.