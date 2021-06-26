Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.