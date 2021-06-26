Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $373.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

