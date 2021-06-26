Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE D opened at $75.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.