Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,497,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,274,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17.

