Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 47,040 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,040 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

