Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.