Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 13,760 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

