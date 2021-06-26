Mutual Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12,431.0% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

USX stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $459.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.