Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $380.82 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

