M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.