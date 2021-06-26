MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $40,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGN. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MSG Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

