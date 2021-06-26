MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 454,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,185. The stock has a market cap of $858.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.