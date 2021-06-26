MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

