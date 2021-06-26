Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

