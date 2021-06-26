Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Decreased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mplx were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.39 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

