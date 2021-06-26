Morses Club’s (MCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.01. The company has a market capitalization of £119.28 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

