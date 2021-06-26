MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.54. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
