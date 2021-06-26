MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.54. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

