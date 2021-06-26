Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

