Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$13.30.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.73.

LUNMF stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

