Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $363.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.66), with a volume of 7968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.69).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333 ($4.35).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -45.06.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

