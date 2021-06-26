Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Mondi stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 2,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

