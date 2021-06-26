Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.