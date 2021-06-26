Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

