Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $52.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

