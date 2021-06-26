Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 925,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

