Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $31.08 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $56,111.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $50.30 or 0.00158062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 617,886 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.