Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,032 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,352.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,299.32. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $763.98 and a 1 year high of $1,385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

